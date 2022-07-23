ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Governor Larry Hogan Saturday proclaimed Sunday, July 24, as ‘Officer Spencer Wiersberg Day’ in honor of the late Officer Spencer Wiersberg of the Fruitland Police Department
Wiersberg passed away in early 2020 following a battle with bone cancer.
July 24 would have been his 26th birthday.
“I will never forget meeting Spencer as his strength and bravery were an inspiration to me, and to so many Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “Officer Wiersberg’s service to the Fruitland Police Department and commitment to protecting the community were exemplary as he received numerous accolades for his service. I wholeheartedly believe that Spencer’s noble spirit and commitment to the ones he loved has left a lasting impression on many people who knew him, and it is fitting we mark a day tribute to honor his memory.”
From an early age, Spencer knew he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement and follow in his father’s footsteps. After completing his studies at McDaniel College, Spencer immediately joined the Fruitland Police Department and graduated from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy in June 2018. During his time with the department, Spencer received Fruitland Police Department’s Officer of the Year Award, Maryland’s State DWI Enforcement Award, and two Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards. His obituary is available here.
In March 2019, Spencer was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Governor Hogan visited Spencer as he was receiving treatments in January 2020, just a few days before he passed. In his memory, Spencer’s family recently launched the non-profit ‘Wiersberg Warriors’ in order to help other young adults battling cancer.