SALISBURY, Md. - Hundreds came out for the City of Salisbury's Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.
The event honors the federal holiday which memorializes the date the last enslaved people in Texas were notified of their freedom in 1865.
Main Street and North Division Street played host to dozens of vendors, live music and food trucks.
Monica Brooks, President of the Wicomico County NAACP says it was a blessing to see so many in attendance.
"Last year they got everything going pretty quickly but this year they had a little bit more time to get the word out more and I'm so glad to see so many people here in support," she said.
Brooks continued "What this holiday signifies in the true meaning of Independence Day right. We're talking about a very large group of people who had no idea that they were free."
Brooks urged anyone with questions about Juneteenth who would like to learn more about its history and significance to contact the Wicomico County NAACP or another organization.