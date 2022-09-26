ASSATEGUE ISLAND, Md--- Jupiter will be the brightest natural object in the sky tonight because of its closest orbit around the sun in 59 years. Officials like Dr. Matthew Bobrovsky at Delaware State University say this is because of Earth and Jupiter's orbit.
"There is some variation because the orbits of the two planets are not perfect circles," Bobrovsky said. "They are ellipses, sort of an oval shape. This happens to be a time when not only are the earth and Jupiter on the same side of the Sun but also Jupiter is on the closer part of the of its orbit."
Jupiter will be around 367 million miles away from earth and superintendent for the National Parks Service at Assateague, Hugh Hawthorne, says the best place to view this close encounter, Assateague Island.
"If you stand on the beach and look to the east, all you're going to see are the stars and the planets the moon and anything else astronomical because there's no humane-made light pollution out there," Hawthorne said.
You will be able to see it with the naked eye. If you have a telescope, you will be able to see more of the planet's features and, binoculars will help you see Jupiter's moons. But, you will need to keep them steady. The forecast looks perfect for planet gazing. And if you can't make it outdoors tonight, the planet will still be visible for the next few days, just not as bright.