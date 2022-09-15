SNOW HILL, Md.- A jury has convicted John Edward Cropper of Arson in West Ocean City.
After the three-day trial in Worcester County Circuit Court, John Edward Cropper was convicted of arson relating to a June 22, 2021 fire on Harbor Road in West Ocean City.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office found a fire near the commercial harbor that destroyed a home, boathouse and damaged three other homes. Two firefighters were sent to the hospital.
A Worcester County Grand Jury indicted Cropper on two counts of 1st degree arson, one count of 2nd degree arson, three counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of reckless endangerment after an hour of deliberation.
Worcester County Fire Marshal Matthew Owens thanks the efforts of the team of internal and allied investigators.
Cropper has a long history of arson in the Ocean City area dating back to 1986. Cropper will have a pre-trial sentencing investigation and psychological evaluation performed before determining the amount of time he will spend incarcerated.