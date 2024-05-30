NEW YORK, NY - A jury has delivered their verdict in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in which Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.
On Thursday, May 30th, the 12-person jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts.
The trial over the alleged falsification of business records centers around an alleged cover up of hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained denial of an affair with Daniels throughout the trial.
Trump called the trial a "disgrace" and a "rigged trial" following the verdict announcement.
"We didn't do a thing wrong," Trump said after leaving the courtroom. "I'm a very innocent man."
This trial was the first of 4 criminal cases the former President is expected to face. Trump is the first President in US history to be convicted of a felony.
Trump's sentencing is currently scheduled for July 11th at 10 a.m. Trump's legal team is expected to file an appeal.
Following the verdict announcement, current President Joe Biden's campaign said "In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law."
The Biden campaign went on to underline the fact that despite Trump's felony conviction, he will still be on the ballot this November.