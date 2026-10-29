SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico Recreation & Parks will host their free "Just Try It" sports event on Tuesday, November 10. The event allows children to try a new sport without committing to an entire season.
Officials with the county say basketball, wrestling, volleyball and karate will be featured this season.
"We want to give children a chance to try a sport before committing to a full season," said Recreation Program Specialist Randy McFadden. "'Just Try It' provides an opportunity for parents and children to come out, have fun trying a variety of sports and then decide if they want to make a bigger commitment."
The "Just Try It" event will be held at the Wicomico Civic Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on November 10. Multiple short clinics aimed at introducing children to the basics of each sport will be featured.
Recreation officials invite children ages 3-11 to come out and participate in the free event, which will also include music, giveaways, information on Wicomico Recreation & Parks’ scholarships and coaching opportunities from other organizations that will be present at the event.
Officials recommend completing preregistration, which can be found here.