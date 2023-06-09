LEWES, Del. - The Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach plans to shut its doors next week as it prepares to move to a new home in Lewes.
According to Delaware’s Administrative Office of the Courts, Court 2 will cease operations in Rehoboth on Monday, June 12th, and reopen five miles north in Lewes on June 14th.
The new address for the Justice of the Peace Court 2 will be at 16283 Willow Creek Road, Lewes.
The Court has been located in Rehoboth Beach on Hudson Way since 1998, and according to the Office of the Courts, has outgrown the location, prompting the move. The Lewes location will reportedly be a more modern facility offering more room for staff and parking for the public.
“We recognize that changing the location of this court may be an inconvenience for some who have grown used to it where it is, but we believe the public will find this new facility to be more convenient and easier to access,” said Justice of the Peace Court Administrator Liz Petrick.
Justice of the Peace Court 2 handles criminal matters including municipal and county code violations, and has jurisdiction over various criminal misdemeanors, most motor vehicle cases, and truancy violations. The Court also hears certain civil cases in which the amount in controversy does not exceed $25,000.