SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a minor after threatening messages reportedly circulated among students at Snow Hill High School on Friday.
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, the Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating a “concerning message” in coordination with Worcester County Public Schools. Police said there was no current threat to students or staff, though there was an increased law enforcement presence at the high school.
Just before 11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile had been taken into custody in connection with threats allegedly made via text message.
Police said their investigation remained ongoing, but emphasized there was no threat to students or staff at Snow Hill High School.