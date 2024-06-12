PRINCESS ANNE, MD -- On Wednesday, police chiefs and sheriffs from nine different agencies across the peninsula met to share the challenges and opportunities facing their departments at the inaugural Law Enforcement Leaders of Delmarva Breakfast and Forum.
The Salisbury Police Department, Fruitland Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Cambridge Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, Exmore Police Department, and Dover Police Department were all represented. Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes moderated the forum.
Juvenile crime stood out among several topics during the forum as several agencies shared their experiences with a spike in youth offenses. Many leaders described car thefts, break-ins, gun violence, and gang activity all carried out by children between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.
Dover Chief of Police Thomas Johnson believes the problem starts at home.
"The kids are not getting the guidance they need, they're not getting the support that they need," says Johnson. "They're not getting the informal discipline that comes from a structured environment.
"How do we build the supports and the structures for our young people? We can do the thing that we'd rather do, which is be mentors," Johnson continued.
Salisbury Police Chief David Meienschein says Maryland's strict juvenile justice laws add another layer to the issue.
"Even if you're able to make an arrest in a case, they know nothing's going to happen," says Meienschein. "There's nothing on the other end."
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says his department is working with education officials, juvenile services, and more to give families the resources they need to provide structure. The town's juvenile curfew is just one example.
"We're hoping to get a teen court going in Cambridge to help the families," says Todd. "It's not about arresting our way out of it. We can't put handcuffs on juveniles and expect positive results."
Other topics discussed Wednesday included how each agency is adapting to the changing political landscape, staffing challenges, and what future opportunities and obstacles lie ahead.
Law enforcement leaders also placed emphasis on issues with recruitment and retention. They say more focus on mental and physical wellness and an increase in pay and benefits are part of the solution