CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A juvenile was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Cambridge overnight Monday.
Cambridge Police say that a “ShotSpotter” alerted in the 800 block of Fairmont Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers found other juveniles in the area whose stories were inconsistent with what had happened. The male juvenile is not cooperating with detectives on what happened, according to police.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department’s Detective Division, at 410-228-3333.