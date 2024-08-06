WASHINGTON, D.C. - Presumptive Democratic Nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 Presidential Election, the Associated Press reports.
Walz was first elected as Minnesota Governor in 2018 and won re-election in 2022. He previously served in the Army National Guard before eventually becoming a high school teacher and coach.
Harris’ VP pick was reportedly between Walz and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Harris is expected to officially announce her decision Tuesday morning.
Harris became the presumptive nominee for the Democratic ticket after current president Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking a second term and endorsed Harris to replace him on the ticket.
Walz is now expected to join Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19th-22nd. If confirmed as the nominees at the Convention, Harris and Walz will face former president Donald Trump and his VP running mate J.D. Vance in November’s Presidential election.