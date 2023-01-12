The Lewes Public Library has announced Karen Fischer is the library's 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
Karen began volunteering at the library in 2011 after retiring from Winterthur and also previously served as a board member of the Friends of the Lewes Public Library. She specializes in pre-opening and circulation duties such as checking in and organizing returned items, gathering reserved books for patrons, shelving materials, and searching for missing items.
“Karen has been with us through it all—from the original building to our new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Tracy Dietz, Volunteer Coordinator. “We appreciate that we can count on her for any project that comes up and are so grateful for her many years of service.”
As the busiest library in Sussex County, the Lewes Public Library relies every day on its incredible community of over 120 volunteers. Together, they contribute over 6,000 hours of time annually, allowing the library to provide service to over 100,000 visitors and offer more than 1,000 programs each year.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us