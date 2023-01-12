Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. These winds may accompany gusty showers along the cold front. For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As a cold front approaches from the west, gusty showers may impact the waters this evening into the early overnight hours. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 knots are possible within the stronger showers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&