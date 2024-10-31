KENT COUNTY, DE.- The Kent County Department of Public Safety has a new four-legged member to help first responders.
Officials with the department are welcoming Eugene, a light blue Merle Great Dane, as part of its Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team.
They say Eugene is training with "PAWSforpeople" on his journey to be a therapy dog. His goal is to work with our CISM team to help local first responders. His handler, Paramedic Davis, who is also a part of the CISM team, is working very hard with Eugene and has even had him respond to his first CISM activation already.
We are told the 12-week-old Great Dane is nearing completion of his first puppy obedience class and will start his Attention and Focus course in November. His training is consistent on and off duty to ensure he’s always ready to respond.
The people who know Eugene best describe him as a goofy yet very sweet puppy who loves to play.