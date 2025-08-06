DOVER, DE- Kent County Emergency Medical Services is sounding the alarm on a critical staffing shortage and is seeking a lifeline. To help address the crisis, Kent County Levy Court has approved a new sign-on bonus to attract and retain paramedics.
At an August 5 Kent County Levy Court meeting, Kent County EMS officials proposed an updated sign-on bonus to stay competitive with other counties.
The proposal was passed unanimously by the Levy Court, with all six commissioners present voting yes. One commissioner was absent.
When emergencies happen, paramedics are often the first on the scene. However, in Kent County, John Tinger, director of Kent County Levy Court’s Department of Public Safety, says fewer medics are available to answer the call.
“We have actually reached what I consider a staffing crisis. We have 12 positions. 20% of our staff is open right now."
Kent County EMS officials say staffing levels have not recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people left the medical industry and have yet to be replaced.
And while many positions have been open for the past few years, Tinger says his team is doing everything they can to stay afloat, but the current workload is straining operations and is not sustainable.
“We are increasing our overtime. Unfortunately, we are taxing the current staff."
To help address the shortage, EMS leaders proposed a new and more competitive sign-on bonus structure for both new and experienced paramedics.
Tinger says this short-term solution is vital to restoring quality service, and he hopes the financial incentives will attract more people to stay in Kent County.
“Money definitely attracts. So we’re hoping a little extra incentive bonus will incentivize someone to pick Kent County over the others."
Robert Scott, vice president of Levy Court and Kent County’s 4th District Commissioner, says the staff shortage is a serious concern.
“Without those positions filled, then you have people waiting unnecessarily long times for possible lifesaving measures."
Scott emphasized that EMS services are vital to the entire county, and because everyone relies on them, the county must assist in efforts to fill those positions.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to serving the public when they have a 911 emergency."
Tinger says that a high level of service is only possible when all positions are filled, so it is critical to encourage new and experienced paramedics to join Kent County EMS.
“Come work for us. We’re innovative. We’re on the cutting edge of technology and here to serve the public."
Kent County EMS also said the sign-on bonus includes a $5,000 incentive for new students to help cover their school and training costs.