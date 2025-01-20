DOVER, De.- Kent County woke up Monday morning to icy conditions after the snowfall Sunday night.
Driver Alan Groves says he found that the roads were not too bad around his home.
"Some side roads are still covered, and on some there was a layer of thin ice, so you have to be careful driving on that but other than that I haven't experienced any major problems," said Groves. "For many years I drove a tractor trailer across the United States and Canada so I've got the experience I need.”
Other drivers like Robert Mannings said it took 30 minutes to clear his car off of ice and to warm up.
"Highways are good. Just the back roads, they're dangerous, you gotta be slow... they're really slick," said Mannings.
Zelma Adams said with these conditions, she wished she could stay inside.
"It's slick! And it was that way earlier from the snow before this. And it's treacherous," said Adams. "Right now I'm going out because I'm committed to an event but otherwise I'd rather be in the house."
Other drivers said they are more anxious for tomorrow morning’s road conditions after temperatures are expected to plummet even more.