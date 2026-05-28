DOVER, Del. - A proposed museum dedicated to preserving the stories and artifacts of Central Delaware is gaining support from local leaders.
This week, the Kent County Levy Court officially passed a resolution supporting the creation of the proposed Greater Dover Museum — a nonprofit organization that would expand on the work already being done by the Friends of Old Dover.
"Levy Court is proud to stand with the City of Dover and our community partners in supporting this effort, which will strengthen our cultural landscape and contribute to the continued revitalization of our downtown," said Joanne Masten, Levy Court President.
Project leaders say the current museum space near South State Street has become too small to properly display and preserve the growing collection of documents, photographs and historical artifacts connected to Dover and surrounding communities.
Tom Smith, chair of the museum committee for the Friends of Old Dover, says interest from the community has continued to grow — but the organization currently lacks the space to accept additional donations.
"We have people all over the area that have contacted us that want to give us papers or artifacts, and we cannot accept it right now because we just don't have the proper storage," Smith said. "Anything we take in, then we are responsible for the safekeeping of that."
The proposed Greater Dover Museum would create more room for exhibits, educational programming, research and artifact preservation while helping tell the broader story of Central Delaware history.
Supporters also believe the museum could become a cultural anchor for Downtown Dover and help attract more tourism to the area.
Local painter and historian Taylor Collins says the museum could also help younger generations reconnect with history in a hands-on way.
"I think that's what kids are missing," Collins said. "The arts and humanities have been cut severely… if you have things that belong to [historical figures] that they can actually touch and see, that just really connects them to the past."
The resolution passed by Levy Court describes the museum as an investment in preserving the cultural and historical heritage of Kent County and Dover.
Organizers say they hope to establish the nonprofit board and location by this fall as fundraising efforts continue for the proposed museum.