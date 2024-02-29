DOVER, DE - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of a Kent County couple who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child abuse.
According to the DOJ, Mary and Charles Vinson were convicted in September of various felonies for the abuse of their two children. The abuse included withholding food, physically assaulting the children, force-feeding them, and making them stand for extended periods of time. Both of the children were hospitalized several times due to the severe abuse. The DOJ says the abuse was recorded on cameras placed in the victims’ room.
“These children went through hell,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Now they never have to worry about their abusers again. Even when these cases are strong, they are not easy. The facts are chilling. Knowing what these children experienced weighs on all of us. But knowing that they are safe now is why we do this work. I’m grateful to the prosecutors and law enforcement who rescued them from this torture.”
One child was 10 years old during the abuse while the other child suffered the abuse from age 11 to 13.
Mary Vinson was sentenced to 106 years after pleading guilty to the following:
-Six counts of Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony
-Seven counts of Attempted Child Abuse 1stDegree, a Class B Violent Felony
-Two counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony
-Three counts of Attempted Assault 2ndDegree, a Class D Violent Felony
-Four counts of Strangulation, a Class E Violent Felony
-Three counts of Reckless Endangering 1stDegree, a Class E Violent Felony
-Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony
-Two counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
-One count of False Statement to Police, a Class G Felony
Charles Vinson was sentenced to 49 years after pleading guilty to the following:
-Three counts of Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony
-Two counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony
-One count of Assault 2nd Degree, a Class D Violent Felony
-Two counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony
-Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony
-Two counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
-One count of Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor