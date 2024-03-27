HOUSTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed an 85-year-old woman from Magnolia on Tuesday.
According to State Police, just before 9:30 p.m. on March 26th, a Kia was driving north on Broad Street towards a stop sign at Milford-Harrington Highway. Police say a dump truck was driving east on Milford-Harrington Highway, a throughway, at the same time. For reasons currently under investigation, the Kia did not remain stopped at the stop sign and drove in front of the dump truck. The truck hit then collided with the driver’s side of the Kia.
The 59-year-old Harrington man driving the dump truck was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Kia, an 85-year-old Magnolia woman, died at the scene. Her name is currently being withheld pending notification of her family.
State Police say the road was closed for about four and a half hours as they investigated and cleared the scene.
Authorities continue to investigate the fatal crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8518.