KENT COUNTY, DE - Kent County emergency officials responded to a motor vehicle collision that involved a vehicle on it's roof Saturday morning.
The Kent County Department of Public Safety posted to their Facebook around 8:30am Saturday, that "KM-9" was clearing the scene of a motor vehicle collision.
Officials say one of the vehicles in the collision was found on it's roof. The other vehicle was said to be in flames.
Kent County emergency officials say three patients were treated and transported by Hartly Volunteer Fire Company and Delaware State Police Aviation.
