HOUSTON, DE - An extraordinary home in Kent County has officially been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, ensuring its designation as a place worthy of preservation.
The spaceship-shaped Futuro House in Houston is now among the more than 98,000 properties listed on the National Register. Owner Robert Vincelette has owned the out-of-this world property since 1977.
As WBOC’s Kristina DeRobertis previously reported, the home was nominated by mother and daughter Stephanie Holyfield and Valarie Shorter, who presented a 30-page proposal to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs in October. The Division approved the nomination and sent it along for final consideration by the National Park Service in Washington D.C.
According to the National Register of Historic Places Database, the Vincelette Futuro House was officially listed on the Register on January 2nd. The Register lists the home’s significance owing to its unique architecture and local social history.
Properties added to the National Register can possibly be eligible for National Park Service-administered federal preservation tax credits.