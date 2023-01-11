KENT COUNTY, Del.- A centuries old piece of history located in Camden could be getting some new life. Federal funding may soon help turn the Goggin Manor House into a museum.
The Goggin Manor sits at Brecknock County Park and dates back to the 1700's.
It was once home to Elizabeth Howell Goggin, before she left the property to Kent County in her will.
Kent County Parks and Recreation was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service as part of their “Save America’s Treasures” program. The grant funding will pay for significant renovations of the Goggin Manor House.
Kent County Levy Court matched the Federal funding with another $500,000, increasing the total project budget to $1 million. The grant project period is Nov. 21, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2025.
Fifth district commissioner, Jody Sweeney, said in Goggin's will "there were some promises that we would maintain the house and keep it up to standard."
Sweeney believes with the $1 million in funding provided by the National Park Service and the Levy Court, Elizabeth Goggin's wishes will be fulfilled.
"This is going to be a museum," he said. "There are some very definite paths we want to take."
A historical museum would demonstrate Kent County's place along the underground railroad.
Parks and Recreation Director, Jeremy Sheppard, hopes to open the doors to the public by 2025.
"Once we are able to get a consultant to look at the house to make sure we can funnel the right funding to the most important things we hope that will allow for a quicker resolution to getting people into the house," said Sheppard.
The historic manor has already undergone some of the needed renovations such as fixing the roof and the foundation.
Moving forward, the Goggin Manor will need electrical work and plumbing services among other things.