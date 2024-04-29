MAGNOLIA, DE - A Kent County man was arrested for drugs and other offenses after a traffic stop on Sunday.
Delaware State Police say around 12:30pm on Sunday, a trooper saw a Dodge Charger near Millchop Lane and Stevenson Drive in Magnolia with a registration violation. DSP identified the driver as 49-year-old Jerry Smith of Magnolia, Delaware.
The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
DSP report that as the trooper was approaching the car, Smith was seen erratically moving around in the vehicle. A white powdery substance was on Smith's lap, hands, and inside the car, according to state police.
Jerry Smith was arrested.
Authorities say that while searching Smith, the state trooper found "approximately 4.06 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 0.22 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 5.08 grams of marijuana, money, and a scale".
Smith was charged with the crimes listed below and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,850 secured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving while Suspended or Revoked
- Failure to Have Required Insurance
- Failure to Surrender a Suspended Registration Plate