DOVER, DE - A local paramedic was awarded the Medal of Valor today for an act of heroism that saved the life of a woman in Frederica.
According to the Kent County Levy Court, paramedic Michael Porter responded to a house fire on Front Street on January 20th, 2024 just after 1:30 a.m. Porter arrived to find significant flames engulfing the duplex home, and was notified by bystanders that an elderly woman had been trapped inside.
Kent County Levy Court says Porter then pinpointed a critical entry point on the second floor and located the woman on the interior stairs before devising a safe extraction path.
“Paramedic Porter's actions that night - his swift assessment, decisive communication, and unwavering commitment to saving a life, even at great personal risk - epitomize the valor and integrity we honor today,” a statement from Kent County Levy Court reads. “It is with great admiration and gratitude that we present this award to him, a true embodiment of heroism and dedication in the face of peril.”
Kent County Department of Public Safety Director Kevin Sipple, Deputy Chief John Tinger as well as Kent County Levy Court Commissioners Robert Scott & Terry Pepper issued the Medal of Valor to Porter today, February 26th.