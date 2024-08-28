KENT COUNTY, DE– The Sheriff’s Office of Kent County is warning the community of a phone scam impersonating officers.
Kent County Levy Court says the Sheriff’s Office received 25 to 30 reports of the scam over a two-hour period on Aug. 27.
The caller reportedly tells victims they must report to the Sheriff’s Office, they have a warrant for missing jury duty or they must pay $2,000 for missing a court appearance.
Officials say the caller sometimes spoofs the Sheriff’s Office’s phone number (302-736-2161) and sometimes calls from a random cell phone number.
Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1-866-FTC-HELP (1-866-653-4261).