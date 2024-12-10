DOVER, DE- Two of the biggest cities in Kent County are laying the groundwork for the future of marijuana in the region. In Dover, the city council made its decision last night, approving strict marijuana ordinances that will allow the industry to move in. Meanwhile, in Milford, the city is just beginning its discussions on the matter.
Dover’s City Council voted 8-1 on Monday night to pass new marijuana regulations, clearing the path for cannabis businesses within the city limits.
The ordinances impose tight zoning restrictions, including a 750-foot buffer for cultivation, testing, and manufacturing facilities, and a 500-foot buffer for retail locations from sensitive areas such as schools, residential zones, and daycare centers.
The decision, which comes after months of debate, introduces new regulations for marijuana businesses in Dover. The new rules restrict marijuana businesses to Route 13 and impose distancing requirements, which Puffster, along with Best Buds, do not meet.
While the city has allowed Best Buds to transition into a retail location, it did not grant the same approval to Puffster.
Despite both businesses expressing interest in selling legal marijuana, Puffster was not permitted to make the transition due to its location being too close to residential areas and its position in downtown Dover. However, Best Buds was given the green light, even though it too does not meet the zoning requirements.
Nicole Chick, the owner of Puffster, expressed frustration over the new ordinance and its strict regulations, which she feels unfairly affect her business.
“Unfortunately, City Council knew they had two existing cannabis businesses who wanted to transition to selling legal marijuana, but both of us were considered too close to residences. They made what I consider a discriminatory decision to allow one of them to transition, but not Puffster.”
While Chick welcomes the marijuana industry into Dover, she feels that last night's vote, which aimed to shape the future of cannabis businesses in the city, hurt the businesses that are already here.
“It’s just a very arbitrary decision that was made that is simply hurting our business, while allowing another person to break the rules. Yeah, it’s unfortunate.”
Meanwhile, in Milford, discussions about the place of the marijuana industry in the city are just beginning.
On Monday night, Milford’s City Council introduced new ordinances to consider two options.
The first ordinance would permit marijuana cultivation and testing facilities in designated business and industrial zones, while prohibiting retail marijuana stores entirely. The second option would allow retail stores in highway commercial zones, with specific restrictions requiring them to be at least 500 feet from schools, residential areas, and downtown businesses.
Todd Culotta, the mayor of Milford, says it’s too early to tell what the future holds.
“Do I think it’s going to happen eventually in our society? Sure. But I just don’t know if now’s the time.”
The City of Milford has announced that they will hold public hearings in the upcoming weeks to gather input and further discuss the proposed marijuana ordinances.