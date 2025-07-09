HARRINGTON, DE- Harrington Logistics officially shut down operations on July 1, leaving 151 workers without jobs. However, not all hope is lost, as the Kent Economic Partnership is working to help connect displaced employees with new opportunities.
The 220,000-square-foot distribution center had provided cold storage and refrigerated transportation services for decades, serving as a key economic fixture in the Kent County community.
City leaders say they were informed about the impending closure roughly two months ago.
But even with notice, Harrington Mayor Frank Tolson says watching the doors close for good was still a major blow to the community.
"It's not good timing. It's hard economic times right now. But I have faith that something will come up and they'll find something."
In response, the Kent Economic Partnership is helping affected workers transition into new roles.
Zach Prebula with the Kent Economic Partnership says helping find work for these workers has been a priority.
"We took all the WARN notice and all the company data that we had, and we sent it out to our major employers to tell them what type of positions were opening and/or what type of positions were closing."
While job losses are never easy, many businesses across Kent County are currently expanding and in need of workers.
Prebula says local businesses, especially in Kent County, are experiencing significant growth, making this a crucial time to connect displaced workers with available job opportunities.
"So while it's unfortunate that this company is closing down, there are positions opening due to better circumstances since companies are continuing to grow here."
A recent study identified logistics and warehousing as key target industries for Kent County.
Those findings, Prebula says, give these displaced workers a valuable advantage in the job market.
"That skill set already being there, ready to go for companies looking to hire and expanding, is great and can only benefit the area."
City leaders say there are no plans for the distribution center itself. They remain hopeful that a new business will move in soon and help bring new life—and new jobs—back to the vacant facility.