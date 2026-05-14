Roadway deaths are continuing to climb in Delaware in 2026, with Kent and Sussex counties accounting for nearly half of the state’s fatalities so far this year, according to new data released by the Delaware Safety Council.
The state has recorded 38 roadway deaths year-to-date, including 12 in Sussex County and seven in Kent County. New Castle County has seen 19 fatalities, making up half of the statewide total. State officials said 36 of the 38 people killed were Delaware residents.
The numbers come as Delaware safety leaders prepare for next week’s annual Road to Zero meeting in Washington, D.C., where traffic safety officials from across the country will discuss strategies aimed at eliminating roadway deaths.
The figures also stand in contrast to Delaware’s long-term traffic safety goals.
The draft 2026-2030 Delaware Strategic Highway Safety Plan calls for a 15% reduction in roadway deaths and serious injuries over the next five years, while maintaining the broader goal of eventually reaching zero fatalities statewide.
“Delaware does not lack plans, data, or proven strategies,” said Stacey Inglis, executive director and CEO of the Delaware Safety Council. “What these numbers tell us is that urgency matters.”
Inglis said the state must move more quickly to address speeding, dangerous intersections and protections for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.
The Delaware Safety Council said several safety efforts have already shown results, including targeted highway enforcement, work-zone speed cameras and intersection safety improvements. Officials said the challenge now is expanding those measures statewide.
The Delaware Safety Council, founded in 1919, is a nonprofit organization focused on injury prevention and public safety education.