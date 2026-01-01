FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - People ran into the Atlantic Ocean to kick off 2026 in the 21st annual Fenwick Freeze. Dozens of people jumped in-place to await the whistle that kicked off the event.
The plunge began at 10:30 on Thursday, January 1st at the Bayard Street entrance off of Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island. Participant, Kathleen Stobie, told WBOC that taking part in an ocean plunge has always been on her bucket list. She said after diving into the water a few years ago with her daughter on New Year's Day, they had so much fun so they had to make this one-in-a-lifetime feat, a new tradition.
"We did it several years ago with friends, but we hadn't been back since," said Stobie. "So I decided once we were both down here at the same time, we would do it."
After making the plunge, Stobie and her daughter ran out of the ocean hand-in-hand in their swimsuits and swim caps. They were met by hot chocolate and soft, fluffy robes to warm up before starting the rest of their day.
Jake Blakely from New Jersey is visiting Delmarva and said this was his first time watching a ocean plunge. He loudly cheered for his buddy, Kai, as he ran into the ocean and nearly lost his shoes.
"I said, 'look, you go out there, I'll be the towel man, I'll hype you up, whatever I got to do.' But I'm glad he went out there," said Blakely. "I'm glad he got to see an experience this, and I'm glad I got to be supportive of him."
While the event was free, participants did have to sign a waiver and t-shirts were being sold to benefit the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol. Crew Chief William Keller has worked with the Beach Patrol for 7 years and took part in the plunge today. While he didn't bring a swimsuit, he says he stripped down as much as he could to run into the ocean.
"We all line up, like, sort of on the surf's edge, and, on the whistle, we all run in, hop in the water and run right back out, realizing it was a bad idea. But, there's a lot of fun. It's certainly a reset button for many, given that the new year was last night. It's certainly a reset for me," said Keller.
While many showed enthusiasm to run into the water in the winter cold, some, like Kai Velasquez Agustin, said they aren't sure if there will be a next time.
"This is my first time doing the polar plunge. And, I was like, 'well, will I do this again next year? We will have to see.' But I am kind of glad I did do it this year."
It wasn't twenty minutes after the 10:30 whistle that the beach was clear of people and the Beach Patrol was left along by the sizzling fire to reflect upon this year's event's success.