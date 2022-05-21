SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says two children were responsible for a Thursday morning fire at Wicomico Middle School.
The fire began around 8:58 a.m.
According to officials, two children were playing with exposed and energized wires associated with a circuit breaker.
Students discovered the fire and authorities were eventually contacted.
The two children responsible for the fire were charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Interfering with School Activities.
No one was injured. The fire caused around 1,500 dollars in damages.