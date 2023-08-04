WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - Firefighters battled an accidental kitchen fire at Hooper’s Restaurant last night that has possibly shut down the restaurant for days, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal.
Firefighters say they were dispatched to the restaurant just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday night on reports of an appliance fire in the kitchen. Crews from Ocean City and Berlin reportedly battled the fire for close to three hours.
The restaurant was at full capacity at the time, but Hooper’s staff was able to evacuate patrons with no injuries reported.
An investigation led the Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the fire was accidental and originated from a cooking appliance.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal says Hooper’s is expected to remain closed for several days while repairs are made.