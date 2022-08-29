MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Authorities say a kitchen grease fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Mardela Springs.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at a home located at 25549 Cooper Mill Road.
The Sharptown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which took approximately 30 minutes to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $15,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals ruled the fire accidental and said it was sparked by grease that ignited while cooking.