EDEN, MD- A kitten has tested positive for rabies near the Wicomico and Somerset County line.
The health department says the cat was found in the area of Cathell Road in Eden.
The Somerset and Wicomico County Health Departments advise all residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
To report human or animal contact like bites or scratches you can call the Somerset County Health Department at (443) 523-1700 or the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446.