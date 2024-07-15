SNOW HILL, MD - Tyler Mailloux, the man charged in the hit-and-run death of Gavin Knupp in 2022, is now officially scheduled to return to Worcester County Circuit Court to stand trial.
Following a series of appeals and delays after a Worcester County Judge’s dismissal of the case was reversed, the next steps in Mailloux’s trial were arranged at a status hearing Monday, July 15th at about 9:15 a.m.
A motions hearing is now currently set for November 21st, with Mailloux’s trial currently scheduled to begin on March 3rd and last through March 19th At least one day for jury selection is expected on the first day of trial in March.
Mailloux was not required to appear in person at Monday’s hearing, though he joined by telephone.
Last Thursday, July 11th, marked 2 years since Gavin Knupp, 14, was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Berlin.