DELAWARE - Kyle Evans Gay has officially been named the next Lieutenant Governor of Delaware in Tuesday's 2024 General Election, per Delaware election officials.

Evans Gay, a Democrat, has emerged victorious in her bid for Lt. Governor against Republican opponent Ruth Briggs King.

A former Deputy Attorney General with the Department of Justice and Delaware Superior Court clerk, Evans Gay's campaign focused on child care, criminal justice reform, and reproductive rights.

She will now serve as Lt. Governor under newly-elected Matt Meyer when he is sworn in as Delaware's new Governor.

