OCEAN CITY, Md. - Labor Day weekend drew one last surge of visitors to Ocean City, giving local businesses a busy close to the summer season. From boardwalk eateries to taverns, business owners said the crowds were a welcome boost as the town transitions into fall.
Wendy DiBuo, owner of Crawl Street Tavern, said the weekend was exciting because of the mix of families and visitors looking for a good time. “There were a lot of day trippers and some weekenders. It perked up Friday night, and Saturday was amazing. Yesterday was actually the busiest day of the weekend. So we’re really excited and really pleased with the turnout,” she said.
DiBuo said while Labor Day used to mark the end of summer, trends have changed. “It used to be the end of the season, but trends are changing. Our best weeks are coming. We have Bike Week, we have Ocean’s Calling and Country’s Calling, and all the businesses around here have already been gearing up for that. So we’re very excited. It’s going to be the busiest time of the year,” she said.
On the boardwalk, first-year employee Gigi Gonzalez said the busy weekend kept Crepe Daddy moving. “For me, I love it. It keeps me busy. We’ve had great customers here, and this weekend was really busy, but we all handled it well,” she said. Gonzalez said teamwork and communication helped staff handle the rush.
Even as summer staff head home for school or travel, DiBuo said the tavern’s core team is ready for the upcoming events. She said many businesses plan staffing and schedules to accommodate festivals and larger crowds.
Ocean City businesses said Labor Day is more than just a holiday. It provides a chance to welcome repeat visitors, manage large crowds, and prepare for the fall season. While the town may quiet down after the holiday, owners say the momentum from Labor Day helps keep business moving into the cooler months.