SALISBURY, Md. – Lake Street will be closed from Route 50 to West Main Street beginning Monday, Nov. 17, through Wednesday, Nov. 19, as crews perform stormwater system maintenance and begin work to install a tide gate aimed at reducing flooding in the area, city officials announced.
The road will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only preapproved vehicles will be allowed through the barricades. A detour will be posted to help drivers navigate around the closure, and officials are urging motorists to plan ahead and use caution near the work zone.
The city said the improvements are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen stormwater management and lower flooding risks.