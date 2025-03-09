CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Maryland State Highway Administration announced upcoming lane closures starting on Monday in Dorchester County.
State Highway Administration crews will be installing a traffic loop detector that is associated with last year's resurfacing project.
Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 10th at 7:00am on Westbound US 50 at Woods Road. Drivers can expect double lane closures until 5:00pm.
Next week, crews will begin work on installing permanent line stripping on US 50 between the Choptank River Bridge and Bucktown Road.
Maryland SHA says the entire project is expected to be completed by March 21st, weather permitting.