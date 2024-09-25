LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced upcoming road closures at the intersection of Kings Highway (Rt. 9) and Gills Neck Road.
DelDOT says the lane closures are slated to begin on Friday, September 27th and last through the end of October. The closures will allow for signal upgrades, according to the Department, as well as upgrades to the existing pedestrian crossings and the installation of a traffic camera.
DelDOT asks drivers to slow down in work zones and expect minor delays.