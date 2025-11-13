BERLIN, Md. - Chopper 16 was overhead a large commercial structure fire in Worcester County on Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out on Nov. 13 at a commercial building near Rt. 113. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.
Details are currently limited, but multiple fire companies were on the scene. The Delmar Fire Department announced their station was covering the east side of Wicomico County as crews from Parsonsburg, Pittsville, Willards, and Powellville Fire Departments assisted the Berlin Fire Department with the fire.
The building is part of Bayside Jet Drive, a boat and jet ski dealer near Berlin. Worcester County Commissioner Eric Fiori owns the business.
WBOC crews are currently at the scene of the fire and we will provide updates as they become available.