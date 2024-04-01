DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery in the parking lot of Cosmic Smoke vape shop in Dover over the weekend.
Police say they were called to Cosmic Smoke just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers met a 33-year-old injured man who told them he was confronted by a group of 15-20 people ranging in age from 10 to 19 after getting out of his car. Some members of the group physically assaulted the man, according to police, and demanded some of his belongings. Police say the suspects took the man’s key fob and fled.
Police say the victim refused medical treatment.
Information on the suspects is currently limited, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.