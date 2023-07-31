OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Town officials have been receiving complaints from people who would like to see everything except umbrellas banned. So much so, the town will look into establishing an ordinance this fall.
Walk onto the beaches in Ocean City and you are met with a sea of colorful umbrellas, tents, canopies and pretty much anything you can think of under the sun. All of them being used to shield people from, well, the sun.
David Dannenfelser told WBOC, it is all just too much.
"My feeling is there probably should be a restriction on these tents, the large coverings," said Dannenfelser.
Dannenfelser said large sun-shading equipment means less room for everyone else.
"They're taking up a lot of space and if you look around you'll see that a lot of them aren't even being used," said Dannenfelser.
However, Bob Burns said if tents go, so will he and his family.
"Some places in New Jersey banned the tents so we don't go there, we love coming here, hope they don't ban them but if they do we'll find somewhere else to vacation," said Burns.
There are also thoughts among Ocean City beachgoers that the towns attention should actually be on the umbrellas and the danger they can pose when it gets windy.
"About 20 minutes ago, I was sitting here and a good friend of mine Jake Donaldson, umbrella flew up and almost hit a lady, he jumped up and grabbed it," said Fred Louck, referring to an incident that happened on Monday afternoon. "But that's fine, now things like this, the canopies, if they blow over they're just going to fall down, they're not going to hurt people," said Louck.
Those most responsible for keeping the beaches safe, the Ocean City Beach Patrol, said umbrella, tent, canopy, any equipment, it is all the same. A town ordinance makes it so nothing can be placed in front of the guard stands.
It is why Butch Arbin, OCBP Captain, said their most important priority of having a line of sight to those in the water, remains unobstructed regardless of the equipment people use.
"That's our big concern, are they blocking the view of the guard to do their job and the answer if none of them block are view," said Arbin.
A healthy debate brewing in Ocean City. Should the beaches be an umbrella-only zone? Or should people be allowed to shade themselves from the summer heat however they see fit?
Ocean City leaders will begin discussions on any possible ordinance for larger shade coverings this fall.
In the meantime, Arbin said thank to beach replenishment, the beaches are wider than they have ever been, so he asks beachgoers to just be cordial and mindful of other peoples space.