MARYLAND - Former Governor Larry Hogan announced yesterday that he will not run for U.S. Senate in 2024. The news comes on the heels of 79-year-old Maryland Senator Ben Cardin’s announcement that he will not be seeking reelection, leaving a seat open for a new Senator to represent the state.
Hogan said that the Senate does not appeal to him.
“The thing that surprised me the most was that my wife said, ‘Why don’t you run for the Senate?’” Hogan said in an interview on NewsNation. “I told her she was crazy. I mean, I didn't have any interest in being a senator."
Hogan decided last year not to challenge Senator Chris Van Hollen in the 2022 midterm elections, and turned down a presidential run against Donald Trump in 2024. He was elected as Governor twice in Maryland.
"The Senate is an entirely different job," Hogan said. "You're one of 100 people arguing all day. Not a lot gets done in the Senate, and most former governors that I know that go into the Senate aren’t thrilled with the job."
Will Jawando, a Democrat from Montgomery County, is the first to announce his bid to replace Cardin in the Senate.