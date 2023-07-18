LAUREL, Del.-A Laurel man is facing theft charges after being arrested on Tuesday.
Police say Shawn K. Jones was discovered on foot in the area of Little Creek Apartments. He was taken into custody without incident. Police say Jones was taken to the Laurel Police Station for processing. Upon arrival, police say Jones defecated on the floor of the detention area. That resulted in an additional charge.
The original charges stem from two theft incidents that took place around Laurel. The first occurred last Thursday. Police say a man broke into the Lakeshore Wine and Spirits. He allegedly stole cigarettes and alcohol before fleeing on foot.
The second incident happened Monday. Police say a man threw a rock to break the window of a parked car in the area of Market Street and Delaware Avenue. Police say the suspect took several items from the car.
Jones was found to also have two active Sussex County Superior Court capiases for Violation of Probation related to two prior burglary convictions.
The Laurel Police Department has charged Jones with the following:
- Theft Under $1500 Victim 62 or Older (Class G Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 (Misdemeanor)
- Disorderly Conduct by Creating Hazardous Condition (Misdemeanor)
As a result of the Delaware State Police Investigation, Jones was charged with the following crimes:
- Burglary Third Degree (Class F Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 (Misdemeanor)
- Trespass Second Degree (Misdemeanor)