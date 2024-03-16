LAUREL, DE - A Laurel man was arrested for DUI after fleeing a traffic stop Friday night.
A Laurel Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on Wilson Street in Laurel. The officer stopped the vehicle after observing a traffic violation. The registered owner was also flagged for an active warrant with a suspended driver's license.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer detected the odor of marijuana and observed smoke coming from the vehicle's windows.
Officials say the driver was uncooperative with the officer and drove away from the traffic stop. This initiated a brief vehicle pursuit into Hollybrook Apartments. The vehicle stopped in the area of Grazing Court, where the driver exited the vehicle. LPD say the officer approached the driver, he resisted arrest but was soon taken into custody after a brief struggle.
Officers initiated a DUI investigation due to observing multiple indicators of marijuana impairment. Officials say they determined the driver was "impaired to the point of being unable to operate a vehicle".
The driver, identified as Joshua Allen, of Laurel, Delaware, was charged with the following:
-Disregarding Police Signal
-Resisting Arrest
-Driving Under the Influence of Drug
-Driving While Suspended/Revoked
-Multiple Additional Traffic Violations
LPD state that due to Allen's suspected impairment, he was unable to be arranged per Delaware Law. He was released to a sober parent on $8.00 unsecured bail and a court appearance scheduled within 24 hours.