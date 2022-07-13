LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man for felony DUI and narcotics offenses after he was found slumped behind the vehicle of a running car.
Police said that shortly after midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the Oasis Travel Plaza, located at 30759 Sussex Highway, for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers were informed that a car had been idling at a gas pump for approximately 45 minutes without anyone exiting or entering the vehicle.
Police said that upon arrival, troopers contacted 38-year-old Robert Lecates, who was seated and unconscious in the driver’s seat of a Honda Civic.
Lecates displayed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation ensue, according to police. Lecates was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident.
Police said a search of the car led to the discovery of approximately 0.686 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 3.87 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1.70 grams of MDMA, approximately 0.61 grams of an unknown white powdery substance, and drug paraphernalia. Computer checks of Lecates revealed that he has a suspended driver’s license and two prior convictions for DUI.
Lecates was transported to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- 3rd Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended / Revoked
Lecates was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,750 secured bond.