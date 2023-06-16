LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a 32-year-old man on various gun and drug charges, including allegedly possessing over 17,000 baggies of suspected heroin.
Police say a probation officer alerted the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force yesterday that Jeron Henry, of Laurel, had nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine in his possession during an office visit.
Police arrived at Henry’s home on Shiloh Church Road to assist Probation and Parole officers as they conducted a search. Officers reportedly discovered the following:
Approximately 17,680 baggies containing approximately 123.76 grams of suspected heroin
Approximately 27.87 grams of crack cocaine
Approximately 1.15 grams of cocaine
One dose of Suboxone
A loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number and accompanying ammunition
Over $4,400 in suspected drug proceeds
Three children were also in the home at the time according to police, and were turned over to a family member.
Henry is reportedly a convicted felon and is therefore barred from possessing a firearm. He has been charged with the following:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 3 counts
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
Police say Henry is incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution on $188,500 cash bond.