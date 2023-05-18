SEAFORD, Del.- A Laurel man has been arrested after he was found with illegal narcotics following a domestic situation overnight Thursday.
Police say Marcos Ortiz-Bedolla, 30, was banging on the door of a woman staying at the Sunrise Motel in Seaford around midnight.
Officers discovered Ortiz-Bedolla had a breach of release capias for a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Further investigation revealed that Ortiz-Bedolla had several recent incidents involving unwanted violent and harassing behavior toward his ex-girlfriend.
Police say when officers searched him and his car they found about 3g crack, 89 bags of heroin, 9g cocaine, 10g marijuana, a scale, and $6,828 in suspected drug proceeds.
A warrant was obtained for Ortiz-Bedolla's arrest through Justice of the Peace Court 2 for Stalking, 3 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine Tier 1, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ortiz-Bedolla is being held at SCI.