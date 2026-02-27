LAUREL, Del. - A Laurel man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2022 shooting death in Wilmington.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Lance Leatherbury, now 27, approached the victim’s car on Warner Street in Wilmington on Feb. 21, 2022. Prosecutors say Leatherbury then opened fire on the victim, identified as Jermaine Meadows, killing him.
According to the DOJ, Leatherbury was later arrested on July 25, 2023.
On Feb. 27, 2026, just over four years after the fatal shooting, Leatherbury was sentenced to 15 years on charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy second degree.
“The defendant’s actions are yet another shocking example of our need to throw everything we’ve got at the gun violence epidemic,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Our DOJ trial team and the Wilmington Police Department deserve high praise for never giving up in seeking accountability and justice for the victim’s family.”