WASHINGTON - A judge sentenced Kevin Seefried of Laurel to 3 years on Thursday. Seefried, 53, brandished the Confederate flag during the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6th. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in damages to the Architect of the Capitol, as well as a $170 fee for special assessment.
Seefried tearfully apologized to U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden.
“I never wanted to send a message of hate,” Seefried said. “I know I made a terrible mistake.”
Seefried threatened a Black police officer with a pole attached to a Confederate battle flag as he stormed the building. Judge McFadden said it was deeply troubling that Seefried wielded the flagpole as a weapon against the officer.
“Bringing a Confederate flag into one of our nation's most sacred halls was outrageous," the Judge said.
Justice Department prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and 10 months for Seefried, a drywall mechanic.
Seefried was previously convicted on five charges including felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding.
Seefried was among the first to enter the Capitol after rioters broke windows of the building using a police shield and a wooden 2-by-4. A photograph of Seefried with the Confederate flag received national attention at the time. His son Hunter Seefried, 24, was previously sentenced to two years in prison for his role in storming the Capitol as well.
“I know I made a terrible mistake,” the elder Seefried said today. “I never should have entered the window of the Capitol.”
The judge described Kevin Seefried as the “prime mover” in his family’s decision to travel to Washington on Jan. 6. McFadden rejected the defense argument that the elder Seefried never intended to interfere with the congressional proceedings.
“You participated in a national embarrassment,” Judge McFadden told him.
About 400 people so far have been sentenced for their participation in the riots, with over half getting terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years.