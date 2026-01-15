LAUREL, Del. - On April 15, 2025, 34-year-old Jesse Frank of Laurel was arrested following a month-long, dual-state sexual assault investigation, according to the Laurel Police Department.
This investigation stemmed from a report that Frank had committed multiple sexual offenses involving a minor victim in Delaware. Detectives say during their investigation they determined the abuse was continuous in nature and occurred over an extended period of time across both Delaware and Maryland. The Laurel Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit say they worked closely with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office to locate Frank and arrest him without incident.
Frank was charged in Delaware with the following offenses:
- Rape in the Second Degree (Class B Felony) – 2 counts
- Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (Class B Felony)
- Sexual Solicitation of a Child (Class B Felony)
- Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust in the Second Degree (Class F Felony) – 8 counts
- Unlawful Sexual Contact in the Second Degree with a Minor (Class F Felony) – 8 counts
Police say Frank was also indicted on two counts of Dealing in Child Pornography after his arrest, which is a Class B Felony.
On November 7, 2025, Frank pled guilty to both counts as well as to the Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child charge.
On January 7, 2026, Frank was sentenced to a total of 14 years of incarceration, followed by probation, according to the Laurel Police Department. Frank has a related case with similar charges in Maryland that is still pending.